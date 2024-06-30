× Expand Praise in the Park Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park - Madisonville

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, is proud to announce the Praise in the Park lineup at Madisonville City Park! This concert is part of a 3-day outdoor music festival from June 28th through June 30th. Bring your lawn chairs! It is FREE to attend and will feature world-class concerts, food trucks, various vendors, and fun for the entire family. This year’s fireworks show will be on Thursday, July 4th, following the Madisonville Miner’s Game in Madisonville City Park.

Sunday, June 30th artists include:

CAIN

Consumed by Fire

Don Ready

*FREE Admission*

3:00 pm CDT: Gates and Vendors open

5:30 PM CDT: Concert begins each night

CAIN quickly became a household name since their debut single, the RIAA Gold® certified “Rise Up (Lazarus),” was released in early 2020. Raised in Hartselle, Alabama, as pastor’s kids and now residing in Nashville, the sibling trio comprised of Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz, and Logan Cain, got their first break opening for Dave Barnes and Andrew Ripp at a show in 2012. Since then, the Sony Music/Provident Entertainment award-winning act has released four projects and shared the stage with artists such as TobyMac, Zach Williams, and Casting Crowns while also performing on the famed stages of The Grand Ole Opry, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Ryman Auditorium.

In their career to date, they’ve won a K-LOVE Fan Award for Top Breakout Single “Rise Up (Lazarus)” and have been nominated for an American Music Award (AMA) and Billboard Music Award. CAIN also received multiple nods for the 2022 and 2023 GMA Dove Awards for Best New Artist, Pop/Contemporary Album, and Best Recorded Music Packaging for Rise Up and Christmas/Special Event Album for Wonderful.

CAIN broke records when they achieved back-to-back No. 1’s on radio with their first two singles, “Rise Up (Lazarus)” and “Yes He Can,” both songs from their debut album Rise Up. Additionally, their single “I’m So Blessed” became a viral success on social media. To date, more than 100,000 people (and counting) have created their own videos using the music of “I’m So Blessed,” accounting for more than 500M additional views on social media. Their following across all social media platforms has grown by 200% since the first clip went viral in August of 2022. As a result of this success, the song took off on streaming platforms leading to 21 consecutive weeks of more than 1M streams to start 2023. To date, the song has more than 64M streams. Following Rise Up and Wonderful, their worship EP Honest Offering was released in 2022 followed by Jesus Music in 2023, all captivating listeners across the globe. Their current radio single, “Any More,” continues to climb the Christian music charts and opens 2024 in the Top 10.

In 2023, the group debuted their reality TV show “Chasing CAIN,” the first original series produced exclusively for the TBN app. They also hosted the K-LOVE Fan Awards in addition to headlining their first tour – CAIN: Live & In Color – during the spring and fall. CAIN kicks off 2024, taking the stage with Crowder at WinterJam ’24 before joining Chris Tomlin on the Holy Forever World Tour in the spring.

It has been said that if you spend five minutes with the members of CAIN, you’ll feel like you’ve spent the afternoon in the sunshine. Their joy spills over onto each person they meet, their bright smiles as contagious as their stunning harmonies. Pouring their joy into their music, CAIN has discovered what it’s like to live their calling while doing their favorite thing – singing about Jesus.

No strangers to the road life, up-and-coming Contemporary Christian Music band Consumed By Fire is living out the name of their band in a brand-new way. Comprised of Caleb Ward (lead vocals), Jordan Ward (harmonies/percussion), and Josh Ward (guitar/harmonies), the three brothers from Oklahoma are living out God’s calling for their lives to share God’s grace far and wide through music. “If it weren’t this form of ministry, if it wasn’t music, it would just be something else. Ministry is what we were born to do,” Caleb says. The band’s sound, heavily influenced by the music they grew up on, is partly thanks to their father’s eclectic taste. Filled with honest truths and the band’s honed musicality, “First Things First,” the band’s current radio single, is evidence of Consumed By Fire’s family bond and the unconditional love of their earthly and heavenly fathers. As their single climbs the radio charts, the band is already receiving media attention with spotlights from KLove and Air1 Radio, praising the band for their “deft lyricism and tight harmonies.” With new music on the horizon and upcoming tour dates, the band is ready for a new, exciting year of music.

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/4th-fest-praise-in-the-park-lineup-announced/