Pre New Years Eve Party - The Crowded House Madisonville

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Pre New Years Eve Party - The Crowded House Madisonville

Celebrate the Pre-New Year's Eve at Crowded House with Live Music and Delicious Food!

Join us for an unforgettable night of live music and mouth-watering cuisine at the Crowded House. The Franklin Cardwell Band will perform while you savor our delectable menu. Bring your friends, family, and fellow music lovers for a fun-filled evening. Don't miss the chance to support local artists and make unforgettable memories. We'll see you at the Crowded House

For more information, please visit on Facebook

Info

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
270.825.1178
Google Calendar - Pre New Years Eve Party - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2023-12-30 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pre New Years Eve Party - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2023-12-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pre New Years Eve Party - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2023-12-30 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pre New Years Eve Party - The Crowded House Madisonville - 2023-12-30 20:00:00 ical