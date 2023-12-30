Pre New Years Eve Party - The Crowded House Madisonville
The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
TCH
Celebrate the Pre-New Year's Eve at Crowded House with Live Music and Delicious Food!
Join us for an unforgettable night of live music and mouth-watering cuisine at the Crowded House. The Franklin Cardwell Band will perform while you savor our delectable menu. Bring your friends, family, and fellow music lovers for a fun-filled evening. Don't miss the chance to support local artists and make unforgettable memories. We'll see you at the Crowded House
For more information, please visit on Facebook