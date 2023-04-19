President’s Concert on the Lawn at Morehead State University

An annual musical highlight of the spring semester takes place this month. Morehead State University presents the President's Concert on the Lawn at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the quad outside Lappin Hall and the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC). The event is free and open to the public. The concert will feature performances by the MSU Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Ryan McGillicuddy and the MSU Commercial Music Ensemble under Associate Professor of Music Glenn Ginn. In addition to playing big band jazz, the MSU Jazz Ensemble will blend Kentucky traditional music into the performance and collaborate with MSU's Kentucky Center for Traditional Music. The Commercial Music Ensemble will be performing highlights from its Eagles tribute concert, "Take It To The Limit,” it performed earlier this month. "The President’s Concert on the Lawn provides a relaxed atmosphere for university students, professors, staff, and the surrounding community to listen to and enjoy the talented ensembles that MSU's music program offers," McGillicuddy said. For more information on the concert, email events@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2033. To learn more about MSU's music programs, contact mtd@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-2473.

