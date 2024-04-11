Preston Arts Center Class - Mixed Media on Paper

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Kentucky 40222

Experiment with 2D mixed media as we make a concertina-folded sketchbook from a single sheet of watercolor paper. We will use watercolors, pens, markers, oil pastels, collage and other materials to explore a mixed media creativity theme each week in our hand built sketchbook. This class is all about unleashing creativity and finding joy in the intuitive approach to art-making.

Class meets once per week on Thursdays from 2-4pm

4/11-5/2

Be sure to register at least 3 days before start date of class.

Supplies sold separately and list of materials can be found here and purchased in store.

