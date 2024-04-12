× Expand Preston Arts Center You're invited! Come visit our NEW space, meet the makers of your favorite art supplies, pick up some samples, learn about new art products, and get inspired!

Preston Arts Center Grand Opening Expo!

You're invited! Come visit our NEW space, meet the makers of your favorite art supplies, pick up some samples, learn about new art products, and get inspired! Our Grand Opening Expo is two days full of what we love most, Artists and ART SUPPLIES.

Friday will feature four seminars from material manufacturers Hahnemuhle Paper, Golden Acrylics, Jacquard Products, and Strathmore/Dixon. Preregistration is required only for seminars and can be found on our website.

Both Friday and Saturday will have table top displays and demos of products from the above manufacturers and many more! Here is the chance to stop in and learn about new processes and products and get inspired.

No art party is complete without creative gifts! Join us in the festivities, get free samples and enter for one of our many awesome door prizes.

For more information, please call 502.415.3425 or visit cli.re/65473-grand-opening-expo