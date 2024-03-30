× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Pruning Best Practices – In-Person

Pruning Best Practices – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

$25 - $35 per person.

As part of our Back to Basics - Horticulture 101 series, whether it’s pruning for shape, yield, structure or overall plant health, a few basic rules will demystify the often confusing questions about pruning. Bring along your pruners (if you have some) for a walk and talk and prune. This workshop includes admission to Opening Day 2024. Our instructors are in high demand. Reserve your ticket now to hold your spot.

