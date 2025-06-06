× Expand Shelby County Theatre

Puffs - Shelby County Community Theatre

Puffs, by Matt Cox and directed by Cyndi Chaney

Performance dates: June 6-8 and 13-15, 2025

Set in an iconic wizarding school in Scotland and offering a whimsical and heartwarming perspective on a familiar magical world, Puffs is a delightful exploration of friendship, loyalty, and the magic within us all.

Shelbyville, KY. (February 20, 2024) — As the Shelby County Community Theatre proudly embarks on its 47th consecutive season, the stage is set for an extraordinary production lineup that promises to captivate audiences and continue the theatre’s longstanding tradition of artistic excellence. From classic tales to side-splitting comedies, this season promises to be a celebration of the dramatic arts. As one of Kentucky’s longest-operating community theatres and one of the few in the Louisville region to remain open after the pandemic, SCCT is proud to present its 2024-2025 season.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/