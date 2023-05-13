Puppy Pals Live at SKyPAC

Puppy Pals is a family fun action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. Watch as we lead the puppies and audience through challenging and comical tricks as the pooches show everyone who is really boss! Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy this performance appeals to children of all ages!

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com