Puppy Pals Live at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Puppy Pals is a family fun action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. Watch as we lead the puppies and audience through challenging and comical tricks as the pooches show everyone who is really boss! Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy this performance appeals to children of all ages!

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
