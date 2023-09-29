Pyro Gallery Pressma / Gianelloni : Perspectives Exhibition

Gallery Hours: Friday and Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 1-4 pm

One marriage. Two visual perspectives. CJ Pressma and Marcelle Gianelloni join together to highlight their creative forces. Photography is an art form that can go in many directions as seen in this Pyro Gallery exhibit from September 30 to October 22 which is part of the Louisville Biennial 2023.

September 29 through October 22, 2023

Opening Reception: Sunday, October 1, 2023, 1-4 pm

Artist’s Talk: Saturday, October 7, 1 pm

For more information, please visit pyrogallery.com/