Qannik's Beary Holiday - Louisville Zoo

× Expand Louisville Zoo Santa visits the Zoo

Qannik's Beary Holiday

Join us this holiday season for a PAWsome NEW celebration: Qannik’s Beary Happy Holiday.

Throughout December, we’re transforming areas of your Zoo into a winter wonderland, complete with holiday-themed decorations and animal enrichment. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and cure your cabin fever with an exciting month-long scavenger hunt — a perfect activity for the whole family. Participants who complete at least half of the game will be entered to win Zoo-themed prizes.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus when they celebrate the season at your Zoo on December 16–17, spreading cheer from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Create warm memories while you watch Qannik and her animal friends through the Zoo enjoy three weekends of festive fun with special holiday enrichment.

We can’t wait to celebrate a Beary Happy Holiday with you and your loved ones!

