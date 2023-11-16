RENT! The Musical - Henry Clay Theatre Louisville

× Expand Randy Blevins Tickets on sale now!

RENT! The Musical

Nov. 3 - 19

RENT! Book, music & lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Presented by Pandora Productions at the Henry Clay Theater, 604 S. 3rd. Street, 3rd Floor Louisville, KY 40202

November 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 @ 7:30pm; November 5 & 12 @ 5:30pm; November 19 @ 2:30pm

How do you measure a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan's East Village in the late 80s? Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, struggles to find his place in the world; Roger, a musician, wonders how he will leave his mark before he dies; Mimi and Angel look for true love as they face the harsh reality of life as HIV+ young people; while Joanne seeks fidelity from her performance artist girlfriend Maureen. The group's dreams, losses, and love stories paint a stunningly raw and emotional portrait of the gritty Bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s. This is theatre at its best - exuberant, passionate, and joyous.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at pandoraprods.org