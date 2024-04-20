× Expand Bernheim Forest Restore: Healthy Planet, Healthy You

RESTORE: Healthy Planet, Healthy You - Bernheim Arboretum

The health of the planet and the health of humans go hand in hand. Join us to celebrate nature's healing powers and learn how conservation and protection of the Earth are at the center of everything we do at Bernheim. During RESTORE, visitors will not only witness the breathtaking beauty of spring at Bernheim but will also enjoy drop-in self-care activities and a variety of educational experiences that will inspire them to implement more sustainable practices in their daily lives.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, take a deep breath of fresh air courtesy of a healthy forest, and find peace in the sweeping views of natural beauty.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/restore-healthy-planet-healthy-you-2/