RESURRECTION - A JOURNEY TRIBUTE  at Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

Beaver Dam Amphitheater proudly announces another addition to the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series 10th Anniversary Season.

RESURRECTION - A JOURNEY TRIBUTE will perform on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Special guest Cynthia Murray & The End Times will open the show. Gates to the venue will open at 5:30 pm, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

270.298.0036
