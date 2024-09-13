RESURRECTION - A JOURNEY TRIBUTE at Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater proudly announces another addition to the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series 10th Anniversary Season.

RESURRECTION - A JOURNEY TRIBUTE will perform on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Special guest Cynthia Murray & The End Times will open the show. Gates to the venue will open at 5:30 pm, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/