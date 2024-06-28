ROMP & Roll Record Show - Owensboro Convention Center

ADMISSION/TICKETING

-$25 VIP Early Entry: Includes 8 extra hours of shopping (beginning with a first look from Noon-5 p.m. Friday, June 28), including first look on load-in day and early entry on Saturday and Sunday (available only in advance).

-$10 Two-Day Pass: Good for both Saturday and Sunday general admission (available in advance).

-$5 General Admission: Single-day general admission for either Saturday or Sunday (available in advance or at the door).

ROMP & Roll Record Show - Owensboro Convention Center

Presented by For The Record Vinyl in conjunction with Visit Owensboro, the show will feature 100 tables filled with music items including new and used LPs, 45s CDs, cassettes, memorabilia, posters storage supplies, and more. All music items will include various genres, from bluegrass, Americana, and country to classic rock, pop, metal, prog rock, ’80s hits, and more.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

- 8AM: Doors open for dealer load-in.

- Noon: Show opens to Early Entry VIPs

- 5PM: Show closes

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

- 8AM: Doors open to dealers and Early Entry VIPs

- 10AM: General admission starts

- 5pm: Show closes

SUNDAY SCHEDULE

- 9AM: Doors open to dealers and Early Entry VIPs

- 10AM: General admission starts

- 4PM: Show closes

For more information, please visit owensborotickets.evenue.net/