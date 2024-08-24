RONNIE MCDOWELL - Bringing It To You Personally - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

Ronnie McDowell charted a string of hit singles and albums for Epic between 1979 and 1986. Every single release with the exception of just one became a Top 10 Hit including the chart toppers “Older Women” and “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation.” Other hits during his Epic years included “Watchin Girls Go By,” “Personally,” “You Made A Wanted Man Of Me,” “All Tied Up,” and “In A New York Minute.”

The Plaza Theatre, located in the heart of Glasgow, KY, offers live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists. Since 1934, the Plaza is home to many community, church and civic groups who utilize the beloved venue for concerts, plays, recitals, and graduations.

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/