Reagan Profit  |  If You Lie With Me  - Lexington Arts League

to

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Reagan Profit  |  If You Lie With Me  - Lexington Arts League

Reagan Profit  |  If You Lie With Me  |  April 5 - May 24   If You Lie With Me is a collection of nude paintings that create environments of emotion—Power, Ease, Discomfort, Peace, Innocence. Through moments of abstraction and moments of clarity, Profit’s work explores human experiences of loneliness and connection and the dynamic between these concepts. These paintings draw on the history of the reclining nude and the ways this type of figurative art has evolved throughout art history. The painting process is integral to the work, through many layers of paint the artist “shapes” and then “destroys” the figure until the final image is revealed.

Visit Reagan's website, www.reaganprofit.com.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

Info

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Art & Exhibitions
859.254.7024
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Reagan Profit  |  If You Lie With Me  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-04-05 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Reagan Profit  |  If You Lie With Me  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-04-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Reagan Profit  |  If You Lie With Me  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-04-05 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Reagan Profit  |  If You Lie With Me  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-04-05 00:00:00 ical