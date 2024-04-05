Reagan Profit | If You Lie With Me - Lexington Arts League

Reagan Profit | If You Lie With Me | April 5 - May 24 If You Lie With Me is a collection of nude paintings that create environments of emotion—Power, Ease, Discomfort, Peace, Innocence. Through moments of abstraction and moments of clarity, Profit’s work explores human experiences of loneliness and connection and the dynamic between these concepts. These paintings draw on the history of the reclining nude and the ways this type of figurative art has evolved throughout art history. The painting process is integral to the work, through many layers of paint the artist “shapes” and then “destroys” the figure until the final image is revealed.

Visit Reagan's website, www.reaganprofit.com.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

