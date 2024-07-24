Retro Movie Wednesday - Sauerbeck Family Drive In

$10 per carload.

Catch a great movie every Retro Wednesday at Sauerbeck Family Drive In in La Grange. See some of your favorites on the big screen. First movie begins at 9:30 pm.

July 3 – Jaws/Raiders of the Lost Ark.

July 10 – Grease, followed by Saturday Night Fever.

July 17 –Dirty Dancing, followed by Footloose.

July 24 –Big Daddy, followed by Grown Ups.

July 31 –Elf, followed by Christmas Vacation.

For more information, please call 502.233.1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/