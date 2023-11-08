Retro Wednesday at the Movies - Sauerbeck Family Drive In La Grange

Retro Wednesday at the Movies!

$10 per carload.

Come out to Sauerbeck Family Drive-In every Wednesday in November for Retro Wednesdays, a Kick-off to Christmas! Two favorite holiday classics will show once each week. On November 8th watch A Christmas Story starting at 6:30 pm, followed by Planes, Trains & Automobiles at 8:15 pm. Gates open 5:30 pm.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

