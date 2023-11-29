Retro Wednesday at the Movies - Sauerbeck Family Drive In La Grange
Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In
$10 per carload.
Come out to Sauerbeck Family Drive-In every Wednesday in November for Retro Wednesdays, a Kick-off to Christmas! Two favorite holiday classics will show once each week. On November 29th watch The Grinch starting at 6:30 pm, followed by Elf at 8:15 pm. Gates open 5:30 pm.
