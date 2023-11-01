Retro Wednesday at the Movies! - Sauerbeck Family Drive In La Grange

× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Retro Wednesday at the Movies!

Come out to Sauerbeck Family Drive-In every Wednesday in November for Retro Wednesdays, a Kick-off to Christmas! Two favorite holiday classics will show once each week. On November 1st watch How The Grinch Stole Christmas starting at 7:30 pm, followed by Christmas Vacation at 9:30 pm. Gates open 6:30 pm.

