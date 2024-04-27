Richmond Duck Derby Fundraiser
to
Adventure Falls (Lake Reba) 250 Lake Reba Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
MCSO
Duck Derby 2024 - 1
Duck Derby
Richmond Duck Derby Fundraiser
We are excited to announce our Duck Derby is back and will be in person this year!!
Join us at Adventure Falls near Lake Reba for an awesome afternoon of duck racing, food trucks, and fun activities.
🦆💦🏀🥎🏈🏅
Activities begin at 12pm. Duck races will start at 2pm.
There are three categories to choose from with prizes for each category.
Gold $25 each or 6/$125
Silver $10 each or 6/$50
Bronze $1 each or 6/$5
Prizes:
Gold $250 gift card
Silver $100 gift card
Bronze $50 gift card
For more info and to adopt a duck scan the QR code or click the link here ⬇⬇⬇
https://forms.gle/o49aWbVZhXGMr8U6A
All proceeds will go to the Madison County Special Olympics program!
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR ATHLETES!!!
For more information, please visit richmond.ky.us/1301/Madison-County-Special-Olympics