MCSO Duck Derby 2024

Richmond Duck Derby Fundraiser

We are excited to announce our Duck Derby is back and will be in person this year!!

Join us at Adventure Falls near Lake Reba for an awesome afternoon of duck racing, food trucks, and fun activities.

Activities begin at 12pm. Duck races will start at 2pm.

There are three categories to choose from with prizes for each category.

Gold $25 each or 6/$125

Silver $10 each or 6/$50

Bronze $1 each or 6/$5

Prizes:

Gold $250 gift card

Silver $100 gift card

Bronze $50 gift card

For more info and to adopt a duck scan the QR code or click the link here ⬇⬇⬇

https://forms.gle/o49aWbVZhXGMr8U6A

All proceeds will go to the Madison County Special Olympics program!

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR ATHLETES!!!

For more information, please visit richmond.ky.us/1301/Madison-County-Special-Olympics