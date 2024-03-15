Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Join us March 15 for Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder!

Tickets are on sale now.  Reserved seating is $58 and preferred seating is $68.  Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm.   Bar and concessions available.

This concert is part of the Great American Bluegrass Jam weekend. Be sure to check out the other festivities of the weekend!

For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/

