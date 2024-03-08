Riley Green at Rupp Arena

RILEY GREEN: AIN'T MY LAST RODEO TOUR

With Tracy Lawrence & Ella Langley

Riley Green has been compelling Country music fans to raise a drink, shed a tear, and, above all, celebrate where they are from since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018. His songs like the No. 1 PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 2X-PLATINUM-certified heart-tugger “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” (which he performed live at the 55th ACM Awards), and his chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me,” have made Riley synonymous with what Country music does best: making listeners feel something with his no-gimmick, relatable writing and classic feel. An avid sports fan, former athlete (Jacksonville State University quarterback), and outdoorsman, Riley is riding a wave of success after being named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, a former MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and one of CRS’s 2020 New Faces. Now playing to an average of 65,000 fans each night serving as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs this year, Green headlined the Rock The South festival and is selling out his own headlining shows.

For more information, please visit rupparena.com/