Roaring Twenties Gala at The Brown Hotel

Please join us for a night of great food, entertainment and dancing. Come celebrate the history of the hotel and J. Graham Brown, who played a large part in the development and growth of Louisville.

In our Crystal Ballroom on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Prizes for the best Roaring 20’s or 50's outfit, or just join us business casual.

A four course meal, served with wines at dinner. $100 per person. Please reserve at – info@brownhotel.com.

Join us for dinner and take the elevator home for the evening at a special $99 rate, plus taxes.

We look forward to having you with us.

For more information visit brownhotel.com