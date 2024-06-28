Roaring Twenties: New Quilts From An Old Favorite - National Quilt Museum

NEW QUILTS FROM AN OLD FAVORITE

This international contest & exhibition organized by the National Quilt Museum challenges quiltmakers to create an innovative quilt based on a specific traditional pattern. Winners of the contest traditionally include quilts from many different U.S. states and several other countries.

Quilts are selected for their excellence in design and techniques, their innovation, and their contributions to an exhibit showing the wide range of designs and styles the selected traditional pattern can inspire.

NEW QUILTS FROM AN OLD FAVORITE 2024: ROARING TWENTIES

The 2024 New Quilts From an Old Favorite: Roaring Twenties exhibition includes 40 quilts from 21 US states and 3 countries (Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan).

One of the roles of a museum is not only to preserve the past, but also to link the past to the present and to the future. With that knowledge at heart, the National Quilt Museum holds a biennial contest and exhibition titled New Quilts from an Old Favorite.

The program was created to acknowledge our quilt making heritage and to recognize innovation and creativity. It challenges today’s quilt makers to interpret single theme using a traditional quilt block in a work of their own design.

The finished quilt should:

Reflect the year’s theme Incorporate a traditional block Be quilted Meet the size requirements of 24″ wide x 40″ long (portrait orientation)

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/