Rock the DAM 7 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Beaver Dam Amphitheater proudly announces Rock the DAM 7 lineup. TESLA, Winger, Firehouse, and Paradise Kitty will Rock the DAM on Saturday, July 20, 2024. For ROCK the DAM 7, part of the First United Bank & Trust 2024 Concert Series, gates will open at 4:30 pm CDT, and the show will start at 6:00 pm.A Password PreSale for tickets begins Friday, November 24, at 9 am CST. To receive the password, simply sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public (No password required) on Saturday, November 25, at 9 am CST.

Tickets start at $19.50

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/