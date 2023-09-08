Roots and Heritage Festival in Lexington

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

A pinnacle of regional diversity providing entertainment & education for all ages. The colorful pageantry of the festival, combined with its high quality offerings of cultural and educational programs, has earned its recognition as one of the Top Twenty Events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society and One of the Top Ten Festivals in Kentucky.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
