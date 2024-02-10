× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Ryan Niemiller hosts: Humor Heals! at The Capitol - Bowling Green

Humor Heals is a comedy show fundraiser benefiting local bereaved parents impacted by infant loss. Join us for an evening of love and laughter.

You may know Ryan Niemiller as the disarmingly handsome comedian and 3rd place finalist from America's Got Talent Season 14. Despite being born differently abled, Ryan hopes to prove to the comedy world that he may be unarmed, but he is dangerous.

This show not recommended for patrons under 18 years old.

For more information, please call 270.904.6040 or visit capitolbg.org/