S3DA Indoor National Championship - Owensboro

2024 S3DA INDOOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Starting in only 3 states at their 1st National Tournament, S3DA is now active in 40+ states and growing tremendously. S3DA is growing so rapidly for many different reasons. One reason is that S3DA is entirely an after-school initiative that can be run through not only schools, but archery shops, churches, fire stations, wildlife departments, ASA clubs, NFAA clubs, JOAD clubs, etc.

Youths are attracted to S3DA because they are free to use any equipment of their choice, from any brand or company, only restricting speed limits based on the age and shooting division of the youths. Along with youths being able to choose their own equipment, they are also able to progress through the sport as they grow and develop. Each S3DA class provides a natural progression that helps youths grow from elementary school through high school and it allows them to move straight into shooting at the collegiate level, where they are earning scholarships to shoot archery.

Not only are youths attracted to S3DA, but families are as well. All of the S3DA events are family-oriented and family friendly! For all of those reasons and more, S3DA has become one of the fastest growing archery programs for our youth in the nation!

