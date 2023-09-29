Sal Vulcano at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Sal Vulcano at SKyPAC

Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS. In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270.904.1880
Google Calendar - Sal Vulcano at SKyPAC - 2023-09-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sal Vulcano at SKyPAC - 2023-09-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sal Vulcano at SKyPAC - 2023-09-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sal Vulcano at SKyPAC - 2023-09-29 19:00:00 ical