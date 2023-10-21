Broadway Showstoppers at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Join Broadway stars LaKisha Jones (The Color Purple), Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins), and Hugh Panaro

(Phantom of the Opera/Sweeney Todd) for an evening that features giants from the Broadway world. Included are songs from Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Dreamgirls, Chicago, and many more.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

270.904.1880
