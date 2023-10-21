BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS at SKyPAC

Join Broadway stars LaKisha Jones (The Color Purple), Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins), and Hugh Panaro

(Phantom of the Opera/Sweeney Todd) for an evening that features giants from the Broadway world. Included are songs from Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Dreamgirls, Chicago, and many more.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com