SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DRAG QUEENS: Holiday Edition - Louisville

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DRAG QUEENS: Holiday Edition

SNOW WHITE RETURNS FOR A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA!

Follow Snow White, her Seven Queens, Mullificent, Mira Mira and the Prince as the annual drag Holiday musical returns to PLAY Louisville!

Featuring the talents of Naomi Wayne, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Myranda Thomas, Robbie Smith, The Alexis, Valiana Dolls, Evelyn Salt, Nina Na'Shaé Rosé, Leigh Nieves, Starlette, William Nickles & Selene St. Claire, this cast will leave you humming all the way to 2023!

With an updated script and music, Writer/Director Tony Lewis brings the show to the holiday season with nods to your favorite holiday traditions, pop culture fads and fresh rewrites to your favorite pop and holiday tunes.

December 16

18+

75 Minutes.

Doors Open at 6:30pm, Show begins at 7PM.

*Table Reservations for SNOW WHITE end when the production concludes. For table reservations for the remainder of the evening at PLAY after the show, please contact PLAY directly.

*Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.

LOCATION

Play Dance Bar Louisville, 40206

For more information, please visit tickettailor.com/events/playlouisville/1007624