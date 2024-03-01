Sam Bush - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Sam Bush is an American mandolinist who is considered an originator of progressive bluegrass music. In 2020, he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as a member of New Grass Revival. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame a second time in 2023 as a solo artist.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
