× Expand Paducah Beer Werks Paducah Beer Werks

Sarsen Circle performing live with Grimzlee at Paducah Beer Werks

Sarsen Circle and Grimzlee are teaming up for a kickass live performance at Paducah Beer Werks - get ready for an epic night of music and go Sarsen Circle performing live with Grimzlee at Paducah Beer WerksCome join us for an electrifying night of music as Sarsen Circle and Grimzlee take the stage at Paducah Beer Werks ! Get ready to rock out and dance the night away to their amazing tunes. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy live music, have a few drinks, and make unforgettable memories. Don't miss out on this incredible experience! Mark your calendar and get ready for a night filled with great music, good vibes, and lots of fun!

Downtown Paducah’s craft brewery offers a diverse selection of house ales, regional and favorite craft beers served alongside a great food menu. A casual dining and drinking atmosphere in a refurbished Greyhound Bus terminal.

For more information, please visit paducahbeerwerks.com/