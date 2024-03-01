× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Sean of the South LIVE at The Capitol - Bowling Green

Join us for an evening of storytelling and music with Sean Dietrich "Sean of the South.” Sean will be playing songs from his album “Porch Music” as well as sharing stories of growing up in the American South. After the show, join him for a meet and greet, where he'll be hugging necks, shaking hands, and signing books.

For more information, please call 270.904.6040 or visit capitolbg.org/