Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Sean of the South LIVE at The Capitol - Bowling Green
Join us for an evening of storytelling and music with Sean Dietrich "Sean of the South.” Sean will be playing songs from his album “Porch Music” as well as sharing stories of growing up in the American South. After the show, join him for a meet and greet, where he'll be hugging necks, shaking hands, and signing books.
For more information, please call 270.904.6040 or visit capitolbg.org/
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music