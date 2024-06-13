Secret Garden Party! - Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Secret Garden Party!

$120 - $130 per person.

Yew Dell Botanical Garden’s wildly popular series makes its 2024 return with this magical and mysterious garden event. Begin the evening at Yew Dell and then take a shuttle to a nearby gem of a garden, nursery and cut flower farm for scrumptious food, delightful drink and engaging tours of the gardens, greenhouse and grounds. Time slots are 4 -7 pm, and 5 – 8 pm.

This event has limited space and will sell out quickly so get make your reservations right away.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/