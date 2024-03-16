Seed Starting – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$60 - $70 per person.

Jeff Margreiter, Nursery and Greenhouse Manager, leads this almost-spring workshop for those brand-new to seed starting or folks who want a refresher. In the 90-minute session, Jeff will talk about germination soil (specific to this early stage), light requirements, sowing depth, and watering techniques, among other topics. Workshop will be a blend of lecture and hands-on, where participants will both plant seeds AND transplant starts to get a sense of the full cycle. You will “take the greenhouse home” with a reusable seed flat, tray, and dome, as well as small pots with your transplants. Will be rescheduled if inclement weather.

502.241.4788
