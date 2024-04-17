Seedlings in Steam: Garden Club

× Expand The Living Arts & Science Center The Living Arts & Science Center LASC

9:30 AM 10:30 AM

Seedlings in Steam is The Living Arts & Science Center’s program for preschool students and their caregivers- trying to bring new encounters and practice skills they need to be ready for learning in kindergarten. During each Seedlings in Steam event, preschoolers will do an activity based in the arts & sciences and will learn about the natural world and solar system around them.

Seedlings in Steam is a free event

For more information, please visit lasclex.org/