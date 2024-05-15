Seedlings in Steam: To The Galaxy & Beyond! - Living Arts & Science Center Lexington
Seedlings in Steam is a free event
Seedlings in Steam is The Living Arts & Science Center’s program for preschool students and their caregivers- trying to bring new encounters and practice skills they need to be ready for learning in kindergarten. During each Seedlings in Steam event, preschoolers will do an activity based in the arts & sciences and will learn about the natural world and solar system around them.
9:30-10:00 Art Project
10:00-10:30 Planetarium Show: Earth, Moon & Sun
For more information, please visit lasclex.org/