Segregation in Public Accommodation : Dr. Brian Clardy - McCracken County Public Library

Segregation in Public Accommodation : A Focus on Cherokee Historic State Park

Led By Dr. Brian Clardy, Associate Professor of History Murray State University

Thursday June 13, 2024

Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

Clardy's presentation will discuss the legacy of segregation in the United States focusing on the Cherokee State Historic Park, which is situated on the banks of Kentucky Lake, adjacent to Kenlake State Park. The park was open from 1949-1963 as Kentucky’s only state park for its African American population during the Jim Crow Era.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net