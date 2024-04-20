Sensory Saturday at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort

In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, the Kentucky Historical Society celebrates our neurodiverse patrons with low lighting, quiet museum galleries, and sensory activities. Make your own discovery bottle, play in sensory tubs, take a sensory dance class, and experience other tactile crafts. When it comes to history, all inquiring minds are welcome!

For more information, please call 502.564.1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events