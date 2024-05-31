Shaena Neal | Natural Memories - Lexington Arts League

Shaena Neal | Natural Memories | May 31 - July 19 Natural Memories is a photographic exploration of the split between the human touch and the natural environment as they become entwined, oppositional yet vital. This exhibition features Plant Portraits, a series of vignettes of dismembered organic material, supported by the human form within the composition. A process of staging and performance with the plant subject allows for improvised modeling that expresses the anxieties of environmental disorientation. The peripheral human presence and portrayed plant life mutually reveal and obscure each other, blurring the boundaries between the self and the (un)natural landscape.Visit Shaena's website, www.shaenaneal.com

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/