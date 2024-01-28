Sharon Cameron at Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch Bowling Green

Sharon Cameron at Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch Bowling Green

Sunday, January 28 @ 3:00 p.m.

Bob Kirby Branch Library

Sharon Cameron is the #1 NYT best-selling author of seven award-winning novels, including THE LIGHT IN HIDDEN PLACES (2020), BLUEBIRD (2021) and her newest book ARTIFICE, published November 7, 2023. Sharon’s books have won the Parents’ Choice Gold Award, the Westchester Fiction Award, the Junior Library Guild’s Gold Standard Award, earned starred reviews from Booklist, SLJ, Book Page and Kirkus, and have been chosen for Indie Next Top Ten, YALSA’s Best Fiction for Young Adults, Audible Best Books, and numerous state award nominations. THE LIGHT IN HIDDEN PLACES was a 2020 Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick and has been sold in 19 countries.

Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch 175 Iron Skillet Court, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104
Education & Learning
270.781.4882
