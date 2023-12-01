The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - Village Players of Fort Thomas
to
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson
December 1-10, 2023
A holiday comedy courtesy of Concord Theatricals
Directed by Amy Waldfogle
In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids--probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!
For more information call 859.781.3583 or visit villageplayers.org/