The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - Village Players of Fort Thomas

to

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson

December 1-10, 2023 

A holiday comedy courtesy of Concord Theatricals

Directed by Amy Waldfogle

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids--probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!

For more information call 859.781.3583 or visit villageplayers.org/

Info

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Theater & Dance
859.781.3583
to
Google Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2023-12-01 18:00:00 ical