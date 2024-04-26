Spreading It Around - Village Players of Fort Thomas

April 26-May 4, 2024

A comedy courtesy of Concord Theatricals

Directed by Betsy Bossart

Angela Drayton, a wealthy widow living in an up-scale retirement community, is tired of handing out money to her unappreciative children. So she starts the ‘S.I.N. (Spending It Now) Foundation,’ to give to those truly in need. This terrifies her greedy son, driving him to devise a plan to have her committed. Featuring delicious roles for adult and mature actors, this poignant family comedy has played numerous theatre in the US and Canada, and continues spreading the laughs around.

For more information call 859.781.3583 or visit villageplayers.org/