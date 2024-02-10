Shen Yun 2024 at EKU Center For The Arts

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Shen Yun 2024 at EKU Center For The Arts

Dust off your memory of what a more compassionate world used to be like. And experience China before communism. Shen Yun’s performance is a beautiful display of goodness, wisdom, and faith. Its timeless legends celebrate valor and traditional virtues. For our world today, it is a message of hope.

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/

859.622.7469
