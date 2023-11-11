Showbarn Sessions: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives - La Grange

× Expand Ashbourne Farm Showbarn Sessions: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Showbarn Sessions: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

$180 per person/Visit Evenbrite.com to purchase tickets.

This is the last Showbarn Session of the 2023 Season! Celebrate a night of rockabilly and American country with Grammy-award winning Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. Enjoy this all-inclusive culinary and live musical experience at Ashbourne Farms. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives have released twenty albums since Marty left Johnny Cash’s touring band after ten years. This intimate and sensory-rich live music experience will be one of a kind. Doors open at 5:30 pm, Show from 7 – 9:30 pm.

All-inclusive ticket pricing includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, artisan cocktails and valet parking. Smart Casual Attire.

