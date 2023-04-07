Showstopper Exhibit at National Quilt Museum

to

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Showstopper Exhibit at National Quilt Museum

 Marilyn Badger hand pieced her first quilt in 1978. Little did she know that would lead to a phenomenally successful  career in the world of competition quilting. As a result, she became known as a pioneer in the longarm industry.

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org

Info

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Showstopper Exhibit at National Quilt Museum - 2023-04-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Showstopper Exhibit at National Quilt Museum - 2023-04-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Showstopper Exhibit at National Quilt Museum - 2023-04-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Showstopper Exhibit at National Quilt Museum - 2023-04-07 10:00:00 ical