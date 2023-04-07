Showstopper Exhibit at National Quilt Museum
National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Marilyn Badger hand pieced her first quilt in 1978. Little did she know that would lead to a phenomenally successful career in the world of competition quilting. As a result, she became known as a pioneer in the longarm industry.
For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family