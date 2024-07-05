Silent Disco at Tradewater Brewing Company
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Silent Disco at Tradewater Brewing Company
Get ready to dance the night away in silent style! Join Tradewater Brewing for a spectacular Silent Disco on July 5th from 8:30 pm to 11 pm!
Groove to your own beat with wireless headphones, immersing yourself in a unique musical experience unlike any other. Whether you’re into pop, rock, EDM, or hip-hop, there’s something for everyone!
While you’re enjoying the tunes, savor the delicious craft brews from Tradewater Brewing Company. With a wide selection of beers on tap, you’re sure to find your new favorite brew. Canned wine and non-alcoholic beers are also available!
Headphones will be $5 per person when you arrive. And will be limited to 300 total headphones. So get ready to dance without making a sound! See you there!
Kick off the festivities by dressing in your best red, white, and blue attire. Show your patriotic flair by donning full-on American flag outfits — the more stars and stripes, the better!
For more information, please visit On Facebook