× Expand Silent Disco Silent Disco

Silent Disco at Tradewater Brewing Company

Get ready to dance the night away in silent style! Join Tradewater Brewing for a spectacular Silent Disco on July 5th from 8:30 pm to 11 pm!

Groove to your own beat with wireless headphones, immersing yourself in a unique musical experience unlike any other. Whether you’re into pop, rock, EDM, or hip-hop, there’s something for everyone!

While you’re enjoying the tunes, savor the delicious craft brews from Tradewater Brewing Company. With a wide selection of beers on tap, you’re sure to find your new favorite brew. Canned wine and non-alcoholic beers are also available!

Headphones will be $5 per person when you arrive. And will be limited to 300 total headphones. So get ready to dance without making a sound! See you there!

Kick off the festivities by dressing in your best red, white, and blue attire. Show your patriotic flair by donning full-on American flag outfits — the more stars and stripes, the better!

For more information, please visit On Facebook