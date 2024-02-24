Single Black Female at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Redline Performing Arts Presents

Single Black Female

Ages: Recommended 13+

Running Time: Approximately 1 hour 30 minutes

Single Black Female is a Full-Length play written by Lisa B. Thompson. This two-woman dramatic comedy explores the archetype of the single Black Woman to reveal and confront the challenges of how single Black womanhood exists in society.

The two women featured in this show flow through a series of rhythmic comedic vignettes as middle-class Black American women, a voice that is often underutilized in theatrical comedies. Though the women have obviously obtained a degree of success, the topic of love is used to spearhead a revealing of intimate inner thoughts such as dignity, dating, self-worth, self-esteem, motherhood, personal anxieties, education, status, media representations and unforgettable personal experiences. Despite the women’s desire for love, Single Black Female is a refreshing reinterpretation of culture re-told and re-imagined through the lens of Black women’s uncensored creativity and sense of humor.

This performance is part of the Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach MeX Project. The ArtsReach MeX Project elevates artists and organizations within our community by providing fully underwritten opportunities to produce creative work in The Kentucky Center’s Boyd Martin Experimental Theater (MeX).

